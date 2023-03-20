It Will Be Cheaper They Said: Scratch Your EV Battery Running Over A Curb And Your Car Will Be Totaled

Sandy Munro, head of Michigan-based Munro & Associates, which tears down vehicles and advises automakers on how to improve them, said the Model Y battery pack has “zero repairability.”
 
“A Tesla structural battery pack is going straight to the grinder,” Munro said.
 
EV battery problems also expose a hole in the green “circular economy” touted by automakers.
 
At Synetiq, the UK’s largest salvage company, head of operations Michael Hill said over the last 12 months the number of EVs in the isolation bay – where they must be checked to avoid fire risk — at the firm’s Doncaster yard has soared, from perhaps a dozen every three days to up to 20 per day.
 
“We’ve seen a really big shift and it’s across all manufacturers,” Hill said.


