It's A Bronco World Now, Putting Pressure On Wrangler Inventories

Karl Brauer, executive analyst for iSeeCars.com, said the Wrangler went a couple decades without a direct competitor when the previous-generation Bronco was discontinued in 1996. Brauer said the new Bronco is a capable off-roader “that absolutely gives people who are considering a Wrangler an alternative that’s very, very appealing.”

Brauer said there’s definitely potential for someone who planned to buy the ICE Wrangler in a CARB state to switch to its competitor.

“Stellantis would have had a lot more leverage and flexibility with how they want to dole out Wranglers and not potentially lose customers in a pre-Bronco world,” Brauer said. “But we are in a Bronco world now, and that makes it undeniably riskier to increase the difficulty in getting a specific Wrangler model that a customer might want.”