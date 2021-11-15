It's A MAD World: Car Dealer Lists 1993 Toyota Supra For A Cool $300,000

Cast your mind back to the summer and you might recall we ran a story on a pristine 1995 Toyota Supra that sold for what we then called “an absurd” $201,000.



Well, that car could soon be reclassified as a bargain if one Illinois dealership gets its way and persuades somebody to part with $299,800 for this one. A 1993 “Sport Roof” car with the removable top but no rear spoiler, it looks stunning in its anthracite paint, and its 321 hp 2JZ turbocharged straight-six is mated to the hugely desirable six-speed manual transmission. The 9,638 miles (15,511 km) on the odometer means it’s seen a little more action than the $201k car, which had only covered 6,571 miles (10,575 km), and has one previous owner whereas the red car had zero previous registered owners. But that mileage still ranks as an extremely low, and it can be one of only a handful of MkIV Supras around with less than 10k miles.



