It's A MATCH! Foxconn And Fisker Are Now A THING!

Electric vehicle startup Fisker and iPhone maker Foxconn announced Thursday that they’ve signed “framework agreements” to build a mass-market electric vehicle in the U.S. starting at less than $30,000 before incentives.



Dubbed Project PEAR for Personal Electric Automotive Revolution, the yet-unnamed model would ramp up production in the fourth quarter of 2023. The model would be offered in North America, Europe, China, and India, with projected production volumes of more than 250,000 per year from multiple locations, the companies said. It might feasibly be a rival to the $25,000 Tesla that's in development in China and potentially also for global markets.



Good match??



Full article at the link...





Read Article