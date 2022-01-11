It's A Texas Thang - Feast Your Eyes On This Ford S650 Mustang Raptor Render

The S650 Ford Mustang is the ultimate iteration of the Mustang, with more power than ever and exquisite looks. On the opposite end of the spectrum, we have the F-150 Raptor R, the most potent and capable Raptor to date, capable of giving the Ram 1500 TRX a run for its money. Now, what if we combined the S650 Ford Mustang and the Raptor R to make an off-road Mustang? It certainly looks cool as rendering artist Oscar Vargas and the_xcalibur put together a rendering of this very creation for the 2022 SEMA Show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oscar Vargas (@wb.artist20)



