It's A Truck Only World: Volkswagen To Kill The Arteon Sedan

Sedans, as well as other body styles that are not crossovers, SUVs, and pickups, have lost significant ground to high-riders these past few years in our market. As a result, we no longer have that many to choose from when buying new cars, and that list is bound to grow in the near future.



According to AutoNews, Volkswagen is planning to kill the Arteon in America. The sedan, five-door coupe, or liftback if you will, is set to bite the dust in 2024, thus following in the footsteps of the Passat, which is no longer available in the New World.



