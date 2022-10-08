It's All About That Green Money: Bezos, Gates, And Bloomberg Are Looking To Mine Glaciers For EV Resources

A new quest is underway due to the melting ice caps in Greenland. The world’s richest billionaires, including Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Michael Bloomberg, are funding a campaign to search for resources critical to the EV industry and climate change.

The accelerating ice melting in and around Disko Island, Greenland, presents a new opportunity. And no, it’s not more glacier water. Instead, some of the world’s wealthiest entrepreneurs are investing in exploration companies to find critical minerals needed to power electric vehicles and other renewable energy projects.

Two California-based companies will be leading the hunt: Bluejay Mining and KoBold Metals. The companies are partnering to find raw materials such as nickel, cobalt, and copper. According to Kurt House, CEO of Kobolt: