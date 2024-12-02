It's All About The Money: Germany Stops EV Subsidies And Consumers Go Right Back To ICE Vehicles

Like much of the rest of the world, Germany previously provided tax incentives to citizens purchasing electric vehicles. However, in December, the nation’s government abruptly decided to end the incentive program, and in the aftermath EV sales have cratered.



Compared to December 2023, sales of new electric vehicles were down 54.9 percent, while sales of plug-in hybrids were down 19.6 percent in the first month of 2024. On the other hand, the markets for vehicles with internal combustion engines were up more than 9 percent — +9.1 percent for gas, +9.5 percent for diesel.



An abrupt end to government subsidies sent electric vehicle sales down by 54.9% in Germany in January 2024. PHEVs also experienced a 19.6% decline. Sales of gasoline and diesel vehicles both rose by close to 10.0% in a passenger vehicle market down 11.7% month-on-month. pic.twitter.com/C5e2ZTFJ07 — Greg Kable (@GregKable) February 6, 2024





Read Article