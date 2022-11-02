It's All In How You Them: BMW Now Claims 2021 Sales Crown For Luxury Cars

It was a race as gripping as anything on Carwow’s YouTube channel; Tesla and BMW charging through 2021, each hoping to be crowned America’s luxury car champ based on sales numbers.

Tesla’s impressive handling of the semiconductor crisis helped it stamp out cars at a phenomenal rate last year, and for a while it looked as if the California EV maker might finally dethrone BMW, which had spent the previous two years topping the charts.

Tesla doesn’t break down its global figures into specific markets, meaning it’s been difficult to ascertain the result of the race, but registration figures from Experian have confirmed that BMW managed to pip Tesla to the line. We’re not sure how many champagne corks will be popping at BMW’s North American HQ, though, because this was a close-run thing.