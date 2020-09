Hey, General Motors Design? How’s it going, buddy? Man, I still sure love what you did with that Corvair! Good stuff, good stuff. And that new Corvette! Wow, right? I, uh, just happened to be checking out your Instagram page and saw some stuff from your very talented truck designers. Some of what I saw just, maybe, made me want to, you know, check in? Is, uh, is everything OK? I’ll be honest, I’m kind of worried.



