It's Beginning To Look Like BMW Will Adopt The 4680 EV Battery Format That Tesla Is Using

Another report about the upcoming use of large cylindrical lithium-ion battery cells in the next-generation BMW electric cars has emerged.

 

According to Reuters, EVE Energy - a Chinese battery manufacturer and a BMW battery supplier in China - will supply BMW with cylindrical batteries in Europe. Not only that, EVE Energy is expected to become the primary supplier of this type of cells in Europe.

The news comes from unofficial sources and there are no official comments, but it's not the first time we've heard about BMW and cylindrical battery cells.



