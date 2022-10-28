It's GAME TIME! You HAVE To Buy A 2022-23 Mercedes, Audi Or BMW. You have 100k To Spend Before Tax And Fees. WHICH BRAND and WHICH MODEL Are YOU Choosing?

It's Halloween weekend and the kids (and us) will be having fun and playing games. As it should be.



It's important to work hard but also take time to have fun and relax.



So this weekend we're going to play some WHAT IF car games.



1st up is this one for the German car fans...



You have $100k to spend before tax and fees.



Which 2022-23 Audi, Mercedes or BMW would you choose? You can only pick one.



Pick your BRAND and MODEL and post your choice in the comments.



Wishing everyone a safe and fun weekend! Hope it's a THRILLER! See what we did there?



Also, who are you picking for the World Series?





