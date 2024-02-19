It's Looking Like Scout EVs Will Probably Be More Expensive Than First Said

When the Volkswagen Group unleashes the first Scout Motors electric trucks and SUVs in 2026, those vehicles will aim for the heart of America like no Golf or Tiguan could ever do. The Scouts are said to be rugged, "heritage-inspired" EVs that pay homage to one of the godfathers of the off-roading world. Given how popular retro SUVs like the Ford Bronco and Land Rover Defender are, the brand seems poised to be a hit—if the specs and price are right.



Those things remain unknown. But at the Scout Motors' factory groundbreaking in South Carolina yesterday, we asked Scout President and CEO Scott Keogh if the often-quoted $40,000 price tag was still true. "I think ($40,000) was referenced somewhere, but I would say we could be high 40s," he said.













