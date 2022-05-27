It's Memorial Day Weekend! Are YOU Taking A LONG Road Trip Or Hanging Back Because Gas Prices Are So High?

Memorial Day Weekend! It's the official kickoff to the summer!



First or all we want to honor and thank all those who sacrificed their lives so we could enjoy the great freedoms here in the good ole USA!!!



THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF OUR HEARTS!



Now you know, many people are on road trips and starting vacation season.



So what we'd love to know is this year the same for you?



Are you taking the traditional jaunt to a faraway place?



Or are you hanging back, close to home seeing we have nosebleed gas prices?



And if you ARE rockin' down the highway, what ride are you in???



All of us here wish you a happy and safe Memorial Day Weekend!



Be safe!





