It's Not Always A Party In the Hamptons. Alec Baldwin Crashes Range Rover...Details Here...

A jarring collision shattered the Hamptons' serene Monday afternoon on October 13, 2025. Veteran actor Alec Baldwin, 67, and his brother Stephen, 59, were passengers in a white Range Rover when it veered off the road and slammed headfirst into a sturdy tree, crumpling the SUV's front end like tinfoil. Exclusive photos captured Alec, looking visibly rattled in a disheveled polo shirt, surveying the wreckage alongside Stephen, both appearing unharmed but shaken.



The cause remains a mystery—police reports are pending, and it's unclear who gripped the wheel or owned the luxury vehicle, which Alec has been spotted driving near his Amagansett estate. No injuries were reported, a small mercy amid Baldwin's turbulent recent years. Just days earlier, the duo mingled at the Hamptons International Film Festival's Chairman's Brunch, where Alec serves as co-chair. This crash follows his 2024 acquittal in the tragic "Rust" shooting, a saga that tested his resilience. As reps stay silent, the incident underscores life's unpredictable turns, even in paradise.















