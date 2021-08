"You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears in 2022." And just like that, although not surprising, Tesla officially announces that CyberTruck is delayed to 2022.



Our guess is they want Rivian and the Ford Lightning out first producing mediocre sales results then up all the features and blow everyone away when CyberTruck launches. And it wouldn't hurt Tesla for the Bronco craze to cool a little by then.







