It's Official Jeep Wrangler 4xe Is The 2022 Women's World Car of the Year

The Jeep Wrangler 4xe has been granted the prestigious title of the 2022 Women's World Car of the Year (WWCOTY) for the 4x4 category. The decision was made by a panel consisting of 56 motoring journalists from 40 different countries across five continents. The criteria for the award are based on how well the car performs in its respective segment. For the past 12 years, the panel has based its voting criteria on a car's safety features, driving characteristics, comfort levels, technological innovations, design, fuel efficiency, the impact it has on the environment, and overall value for money. The Wrangler 4xe was selected as the victor for 2022 because of how the hybrid system advances its general appeal.



