It's Personal: What Automotive Brand Do You Have a Problem With And Why

If you value reliability over everything else, then I can understand why Lexus might be your number one choice. The thing is that reliability and luxury seldom go hand in hand. This is where a Lexus fan might say: “Ah, well that’s exactly what Lexus is offering, the best of both worlds!” Except it's not.

Lexus might be the most reliable premium carmaker in the world (according to reliability studies), but it’s nowhere close to being the best at any of the other metrics that people care about when buying a premium product. We’re talking about luxury, comfort, driving dynamics, performance, tech, and design.



Actually, let’s leave design out of this, because it’s so subjective. Maybe you just have a thing for bold spindle grilles. No judgement.