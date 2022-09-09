It's TAIL GATOR Season AGAIN! No, NOT Football Tailgating!

A driver spotted an alligator tied to the rear bumper of an SUV while driving down a Florida highway on Saturday.

The massive gator appeared to be dead with a rope wrapped around its snout, body and tail as the vehicle traveled along Interstate-95.

“It was on I95 in Brevard County,” Karen Kress, who snapped the photo, told NBC 6 South Florida. “I'm 99% sure it was a real dead gator.”

Florida’s statewide alligator hunting season begins on August 15 and ends on November 1. A permit is required to hunt gators in the state.








