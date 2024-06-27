It’s TOURON SEASON! Bizarre Photo Of Subaru Forrester TRIGGERS The Socials!

A bizarre photo of a Subaru Forrester in Yellowstone National Park has left Americans bewildered and outraged. The image, posted in a popular Facebook group dedicated to documenting instances of tourists behaving badly, shows the light blue Subaru at a traffic light with a canoe inexplicably positioned on top of it.

National park enthusiasts expressed concern that the improperly secured canoe could pose a danger to other motorists on the road. Some commenters also noted that it was not the first time they had witnessed a tourist towing a canoe in an unsafe manner.

"They were driving down Hwy 212. I was too shocked to even get a picture," one commenter said.

Others used the term "touron" to describe the driver, a combination of "tourist" and "moron."

"That is the most creative way that I've seen anybody put a canoe on their vehicle," another commenter said. "They're going to spend a lot more on gas transporting their canoe that way."

"I've never actually seen that before, it's a first for me, but one's born every minute during tourist season," a third commenter added.

The incident has sparked a debate about the importance of following park rules and regulations to ensure the safety of visitors and the preservation of the natural environment.






