It's Time To Reign In Those Unruly Formula 1 Fans

Formula 1 is undergoing a renaissance of late, or as the kids might say, it's finally come out of its flop era. Viewership is on the rise, and new fans are flocking to the sport. The renewed passion has brought problems, with overexuberant fans causing havoc on and off the track. The Austrian Grand Prix was a particular low point, with attendees describing many incidents of abuse, much of it homophobic, sexist, or racist in nature. Reports of physical and verbal attacks flooded in, with Formula 1 officially releasing a statement condemning the behavior of some in the stands.



