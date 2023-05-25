Italian-American Startup's First Model Threatens To Put An End To Range Anxiety

Founded in 2022, Italian-American EV startup Aehra is providing more details about its first products after signing a deal with Austrian battery manufacturer Miba. Thanks to the supplier’s bespoke battery packs, Aehra expects its first SUV to offer up to 497 miles (800 km) of range.

“Miba is particularly well suited to provide the type of features we wish to have in our batteries to provide optimum range and efficiency and integration with the body structure of our SUV and Sedan,” said Stefano Mazzetti, Aehra’s head of purchasing and procurement. “Miba is at the forefront of battery technology and production.”