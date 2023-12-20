Italian Designer Giugiaro calls the Tesla Cybertruck The PICASSO Of Automobiles. Do YOU AGREE Or Has Giorgetto Been Hitting The CHIANTI A Little TOO HARD?

In a stunning proclamation, renowned Italian design legend Giorgetto Giugiaro has dubbed the Tesla Cybertruck as "the Picasso of automobiles." With its unique, angular design, the Cybertruck has sparked both admiration and controversy since its unveiling. Giugiaro, known for his iconic work on vehicles like the DeLorean DMC-12 and the Volkswagen Golf Mk1, believes that the Cybertruck's unconventional appearance "does not represent the search for harmony and perfection but for emotion and robustness." This bold statement from a respected figure in the automotive industry is sure to spark further discussion and debate about the role of design and innovation in the world of electric vehicles.



What's YOUR take on his opinion??







