Italian EV Startup Teases It's BMW Killing Electric SUV

AEHRA, a Milan-based startup aiming to become an “ultra-premium car and EV mobility brand”, revealed a series of teaser images of its first production model. The yet-unnamed SUV with an aerodynamic shape will be unveiled in October 2022, followed by a sedan in February 2023, with both models scheduled for production in 2025.

The shadowy teasers reveal rather unusual proportions for an SUV, with a short bonnet, a sculpted body, a coupe-style greenhouse, and a sleek roofline. The lighting signature at the front and at the back is characterized by quad slim LED graphics. The highlight of the vehicle is the four upwards-swinging gullwing-style doors, giving it an exotic stance.