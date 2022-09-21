Italian EV Startup Teases It's BMW Killing Electric SUV

Agent009 submitted on 9/21/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:14:24 AM

Views : 902 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

AEHRA, a Milan-based startup aiming to become an “ultra-premium car and EV mobility brand”, revealed a series of teaser images of its first production model. The yet-unnamed SUV with an aerodynamic shape will be unveiled in October 2022, followed by a sedan in February 2023, with both models scheduled for production in 2025.

 

 

The shadowy teasers reveal rather unusual proportions for an SUV, with a short bonnet, a sculpted body, a coupe-style greenhouse, and a sleek roofline. The lighting signature at the front and at the back is characterized by quad slim LED graphics. The highlight of the vehicle is the four upwards-swinging gullwing-style doors, giving it an exotic stance.



Read Article


Italian EV Startup Teases It's BMW Killing Electric SUV

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)