Italian Government To Forcibly Take Over Defunct Stellantis Brands And Sell To Chinese As A Welcome Mat

Defunct Stellantis brands could be forcibly taken over by the Italian government and sold to Chinese companies to persuade them to set up factories in the country.

The plans being worked up by Italy's industry ministry involve Autobianchi, best known as an upmarket city car maker, and Innocenti, made famous for building an Italian version of the Mini in the 1960s and 1970s. Both Fiat-owned brands shut down in the 1990s.

A report from Italian newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore claims the ministry has registered new versions of the two brands, which include fresh graphics that differ from the originals.