According to Italian deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani, Italy could take a stake in Stellantis as long as such an investment would be deemed beneficial by all parties.

Earlier this week, both Fiat Chrysler and PSA shareholders approved the $52 billion merger, thus creating the world’s fourth-largest carmaker – or sixth-largest if we go by 2020 figures. FCA and PSA declined to comment on Misiani’s quotes, reports Reuters.