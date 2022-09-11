Italian-US Start-Up Takes On Germans With New Electric SUV

Italian-US start-up Aehra is looking to shake up the “ultra-premium” market with its supercar-styled 497-mile electric SUV, which looks to take on the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

Priced from €180,000 (£155,430) Aehra's SUV will use a 3m-long monobody chassis that houses a 120kWh battery – currently no other car houses bigger – powering three motors, one mounted to the front axle and two fitted to the rear producing 794bhp.

The car will also be released unnamed. "We don't want names to constrict the [segment markets] by giving the vehicles a name," said Nada.