Italian-US Start-Up Takes On Germans With New Electric SUV

Agent009 submitted on 11/9/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:32:32 AM

Views : 396 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Italian-US start-up Aehra is looking to shake up the “ultra-premium” market with its supercar-styled 497-mile electric SUV, which looks to take on the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

Priced from €180,000 (£155,430) Aehra's SUV will use a 3m-long monobody chassis that houses a 120kWh battery – currently no other car houses bigger – powering three motors, one mounted to the front axle and two fitted to the rear producing 794bhp. 

 

The car will also be released unnamed. "We don't want names to constrict the [segment markets] by giving the vehicles a name," said Nada.



Read Article


Italian-US Start-Up Takes On Germans With New Electric SUV

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)