Italy Asks EU To Scrap ICE Vehicle Ban Claiming It Will Destroy The Auto Industry

Italy is asking the European Union to scrap its internal-combustion vehicle ban, saying it'll trigger an industry "collapse" if it proceeds as scheduled.

The news was reported by Reuters on Sunday. The 27-nation bloc is scheduled to ban all internal-combustion car sales in 2035. By that date, cars sold within member nations must have no carbon emissions. That means no plug-in hybrids, no hybrids, no gas and no diesel. Electric and hydrogen cars will be the only immediately available options, barring some unforeseen propulsion type.