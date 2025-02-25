Italy Claim Automakers Are Lying About EV Range On Vehicles

Most people think of emissions and fuel consumption ratings when it comes to misleading automotive specifications. However, with the rise of electric vehicles, a new area of scrutiny has emerged: driving range. Four major automakers are now under investigation by Italian authorities for allegedly misleading consumers about their EVs’ specifications on official websites.

The companies in question are BYD, Stellantis, Tesla, and the VW Group. Notably, Stellantis and VW Group sell mechanically related EVs under different brands in the Italian market, adding another layer of complexity to the allegations.