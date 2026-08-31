Italy Ditches Proposal To Ban Drivers Over Age 85 - Is That Really A Bad Idea?

Their driving privileges had one foot in the grave for a while, but Italy’s oldest motorists can continue to enjoy the autostrada and their Amaro – though hopefully not at the same time. The Italian government has ditched proposed restrictions that would’ve automatically barred drivers aged 85 and older from freeways, limited how far they could travel from home, and required them to maintain absolutely zero blood alcohol while driving. The proposals surfaced during a rewrite of Italy’s road rules designed to improve safety. Under the draft, drivers reaching 85 would’ve automatically received three restrictions when renewing their licenses. Besides losing freeway access, they couldn’t venture more than 62 miles (100 km) from their home or usual residence and would’ve faced a zero-alcohol requirement.



Read Article