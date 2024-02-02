Italy May Buy $1 Billion Stake In Stellantis

Italy is open to buying a stake in carmaker Stellantis (STLAM.MI), opens new tab, Industry Minister Adolfo Urso said on Thursday, as he set out plans to provide 950 million euros ($1 billion) in subsidies this year to help drivers switch to cleaner cars.

The new incentive scheme follows a clash between Italy's rightist government and Fiat-owner Stellantis, led by Chief Executive Carlos Tavares, over production levels in the country.



Urso said that Stellantis had committed to boosting production in Italy back to the million vehicle level, a figure last hit in 2017. The total last year was around 750,000.





