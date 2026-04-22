Italy Targets Formula 1 Teams For Tax Evasion

Formula 1 drivers and teams could face criminal charges as Italian tax authorities are scrutinizing old records to ensure they have paid their taxes on the income earned during races hosted in Italy. Drivers with unpaid taxes of €50,000 or above could be charged with a criminal offense.

Italian tax laws mandate that athletes pay taxes for income earned from sporting events in Italy. F1 has held three Grands Prix in Italy in recent years- in Imola, Monza, and Mugello in 2020. Not only F1 but also athletes from other sports could face scrutiny.