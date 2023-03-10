Italy To Reduce Incentives On Vehicles Built In Factories Powered By Coal

Italy is considering new incentives for car purchases that would factor in carbon emissions in the manufacturing and distribution process, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday, a way of protecting its industry against Chinese imports.
 
The scheme, inspired by one adopted in France last month, would potentially discourage purchases of Chinese-built electric cars (EVs), imports of which are increasing in Europe helped by lower prices than those produced by local automakers.
 


