Italy Wants To Be The EV Manufacturing Hub Of The EU

Italy is eager to boost automotive production in the country and is looking to attract another car brand to its shores. It has reportedly spoken with Tesla and three Chinese carmakers and wants annual production to rise to 1.3 million units.

Stellantis is currently the sole mainstream car manufacturer operating in Italy and last year, produced approximately 750,000 vehicles. Stellantis chief executive Carlos Tavares has committed to increasing production to 1 million units, a figure the company last reached in 2017 when it was still known as Fiat Chrysler, before its merger with the PSA Group in 2021. This commitment alone is not enough to satisfy Italian authorities.