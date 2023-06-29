Italy Wants To Limit New Drivers To Cars With Less than 100HP - Would That Idea Float In the US Too?

It's often argued that new drivers should be restricted from driving powerful cars until they are mature and experienced enough to handle them. Italy has long maintained such rules, and lawmakers are now moving to extend them to a greater selection of drivers than ever before. As reported by Quattroroute, Italy's former driving rules banned first-year drivers from cars with more than 70 kilowatts (93 hp) or whose power-to-weight ratio exceeds 55 kilowatts (73 hp) per metric ton (2200 pounds). The rule extends to 65 kW (88 hp) per ton for hybrid or electric vehicles. A new decision from Italy's Council of Ministers extends that restriction to three years for all new license holders. The new rules must still pass parliamentary procedures to get enacted, but the move is a strong indication of the government's will in this area.



