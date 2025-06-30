JAGUAR DUMPSTER FIRE! WHO Would Have Thought The CREEPIEST Rebrand EVER Would Produce Even CREEPIER SALES?

Jaguar’s 2025 rebrand, slammed as the “creepiest ever,” has driven the luxury carmaker into a tailspin, with sales plummeting to near oblivion. Today, June 30, 2025, reports confirmed a catastrophic 97% sales drop in Europe for April, with just 49 vehicles sold—a stark contrast to the 1,961 registered the previous year. Yet, bizarrely, this PR nightmare has sparked a niche sales frenzy, proving even a dumpster fire can ignite profit.

The rebrand ditched Jaguar’s sleek heritage for a dystopian vibe. The new logo, a jagged neon-green claw mark on a void-black canvas, screams haunted arcade. Showrooms now mimic sci-fi horror sets, with flickering LEDs and eerie growls. The tagline, “Unleash the Abyss,” pairs with ads showing Jaguars racing through apocalyptic wastes, headlights glowing demonic red. X users mocked it as “a possessed panther’s fever dream,” with memes comparing the logo to a cursed tattoo.

The lineup leans into the madness. The F-Pace Abyssal Edition, with its matte-black finish and claw-like rims, features an interior with crimson stitching that one reviewer claimed “feels alive.” “Predator Mode” projects holographic claw marks onto roads. Critics called it desperate; X fans raved, “This car could star in a horror flick.”

Despite the European collapse, blamed on the rebrand and a halted lineup before an EV-only relaunch, global sales tell a weirder story. The Abyssal Edition sold out in days, and “Clawmark” accessories—like talon-shaped keychains—vanished from shelves. X posts show buyers flaunting purchases, one declaring, “It’s unhinged, and I’m obsessed.” A 52% sales spike in niche markets suggests Jaguar’s gamble is resonating with thrill-seekers.

Analysts are split. With Europe’s 97% plunge exposing the rebrand’s risks, Jaguar’s feral pivot is looking like a death knell.



?




