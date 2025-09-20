In the clandestine realm of international espionage, where martinis are shaken and villains are stirred, James Bond has long been the gold standard, his Aston Martin equipped with an array of gadgets, including the iconic ejector seat. This device, a staple of 007’s arsenal, has launched countless adversaries into the stratosphere with a mere press of a button, cementing its place in spy lore. However, as we move into 2025, China’s automotive engineers have taken a page from Bond’s playbook, but with a twist so audacious it could only emerge from a culture that has given the world both fireworks and the Great Wall: the ejector battery.



This innovation isn’t merely about safety; it’s a bold statement of technological prowess. As electric vehicles continue to dominate the global market, China’s leadership in EV technology—holding 60% of the world’s battery production capacity by 2024—has spurred such wild ideas. Picture Agent Zhang, China’s answer to Bond, navigating the bustling streets of Beijing in a sleek Hongqi sedan, pursued by a fleet of drone assassins. With a flick of a switch, the car’s battery doesn’t just power the vehicle; it launches like a missile, transforming the high-stakes chase into a pyrotechnic spectacle that would make even Q blush.



The backstory to this absurdity is rooted in China’s aggressive push into EV dominance. Fueled by generous government subsidies and a national goal to have 40% of new car sales be electric by 2030, Chinese engineers have been at the forefront of battery technology. The country’s EV exports surged by 70% in 2024 alone, making their innovations a global threat—and a source of comedic inspiration. The ejector battery, while seemingly outlandish, is a natural extension of China’s history of explosive ingenuity, from gunpowder to now, quite literally, explosive batteries.



Back in London, Bond, sipping a martini in his vintage Aston Martin, might scoff at the idea. But M, ever the pragmatist, might remind him that China’s technological leap isn’t just a novelty; it’s a cultural flex. As Bond grapples with outdated tech, Agent Zhang’s Hongqi, with its battery-turned-missile, becomes the new standard in spy-car absurdity. In the race for espionage dominance, China’s saying, “Hold my baijiu,” proving that when it comes to innovation, they’re not just keeping up—they’re launching ahead.



The question about this is WHY?









Someone should tell them that for a modern EV battery to go critical it needs quite an heavy impact…which would destroy this „battery ejection system".




