JD Power Chinese Awards Gives Tesla Second Place For Vehicle Technology

JD Power’s 2021 China Tech Experience Index Study has rendered some rather surprising results. As per the results of the study, American EV maker Tesla was dubbed as the company with the 2nd-best in-vehicle tech among mass-market electric cars in China. Xpeng Motors, which is listed in the US stock market, took first place.

The 2021 China Tech Experience Index Study aims to map the flexibility of carmakers in adopting the latest technologies to improve a vehicle’s driving experience. Automakers were ranked according to the total number of points they gained from the study’s respondents. Tesla scored a total of 597 points to take second place, while Xpeng Motors accumulated a total of 615 points.