JD Power Claims 50% Of All Buyers Will Have A Suitable EV In Their Price Range By Year End

According to JD Power's latest report, about half of the consumers in the US new-car market may be able to find a new electric vehicle this year that works for them. In other words, if you want a new EV, there's likely something on the market today that will suit you.
 
JD Power notes that many interested buyers in 2023 should be able to secure an EV they can afford. Moreover, the vehicle should also be viable for the consumer thanks to its size, and the options now come from a variety of brands. The company says that by the end of the year, as additional brands bring compelling and affordable electric models to market, about 50% of buyers should be able to get into a new EV that checks the right boxes.


