JD Power Claims Tech Issues Are Marring Dependability Scores - If You Can't Figure Out How To Pair Your Cell Phone The Automaker Gets A Ding

Automaker recalls and consumer complaints are a regular occurrence. However, a new study found our car troubles to be more frequent than we thought, with new vehicle dependability reaching new lows. And to probably no one’s surprise, you can put the blame on tech.

The J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) measures vehicle problems through three years of ownership. The newly released 2025 results reflect 2022 model-year vehicles and are based on responses from 34,175 original owners collected from August through November 2024. Automakers are scored based on problems per 100 vehicles (PP100). For the dependability study, the lower the score, the higher the vehicle quality.

Lexus snagged a three-peat with its highest overall ranking (140 PP100). Buick (143 PP100) jumped a spot to second overall, but J.D. Power named the self-proclaimed premium brand first among mass-market automakers. Volkswagen ranked last with 285 PP100. From a model standpoint, the top vehicle overall was the Toyota Avalon.