Bigger screens, sleeker interfaces, fewer buttons: that’s the direction automakers have been charging toward in recent years, convinced that futuristic digital cockpits will win over buyers. But according to J.D. Power’s latest Initial Quality Study, this approach might be backfiring.

Infotainment systems now generate more complaints than any other part of a new car within the first few months of ownership, suggesting that tech overload might be more irritating than impressive.