JD Power Ranks Public Charging Stations - Guess Who Is At The Top?

J.D. Power has released today its inaugural J.D. Power U.S. Electric Vehicle Experience (EVX) Public Charging Study (in a collaboration with PlugShare), which measures BEV/PHEV owners’ satisfaction with public charging infrastructure.

A total of 6,647 owners of battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles answered questions (between January and June 2021) about their charging experience at two types of public charging points: AC Level 2 (up to 19.2 kW) and DC fast chargers (usually from 40 to 350 kW).



