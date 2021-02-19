JD Power Reliability Study Reveals That Expensive Telsa You Want Is About As Reliable As A Jaguar

Tesla has slipped in industry reliability rankings based on new owner surveys from Consumer Reports and J.D. Power.

JD Power Study Reveals That Tesla You WantIs About As Reliable As A Jaguar Over the years, Tesla has often been knocked for reliability in owner surveys. The automaker’s innovative nature often prioritized speed over quality and reliability.

Last year, Tesla’s former VP of quality explained why it might not be a good idea to buy first batches of Tesla vehicles. Now new surveys show that it is still an issue for the automaker.



