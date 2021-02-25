JD Power Says The Only Way To Sell EVs Is To Get Consumers To Actually Drive One

There is more than one way to persuade shoppers to buy an electric vehicle aside from saving the polar bears.

People buy EVs for multiple reasons, according to a J.D. Power study focused on what is holding consumers back from purchasing electric vehicles. Some include cool new tech, a better driving experience, saving money, and reducing the vehicles’ impact on the planet.

As part of its Electric Vehicle Consideration Study, J.D. Power examined what it takes to get “undecided” buyers over the hump to the point they will seriously consider an electric car. More shoppers will have to go electric if carmakers want to sell all the EVs they plan to build in the next five years.