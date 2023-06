The J.D. Power study found public charging satisfaction was highest among Tesla vehicle owners. On a 1,000-point scale, Tesla scored 734. The average for all other manufacturers was 558.

Tesla’s 19,500-port Supercharger network is the largest EV charging network in the U.S. Networks using the Combined Charging System — the NACS’ nonproprietary rival — have approximately 11,500 fast chargers.

“Tesla simply has the largest and most reliable fast-charging network,” the report said.