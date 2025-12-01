JD Power Study Claims More Americans Want EVs - So Why Aren't They Buying Them?

EVs are far from done, despite the dramatic decrease in sales last month, the first full month after the $7,500 federal tax credit was repealed. Compared to September, EV sales plummeted by 53%, slashing the market share in half.
 
But that’s just part of the story, as data analytics, software, and consumer intelligence company J.D. Power recently discovered. For starters, last month’s steep sales dip can be partly attributed to consumers rushing to get the tax credit in September, which ballooned the numbers. So, naturally, fewer people bought new EVs in the following month.


