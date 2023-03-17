JD Power Study Crowns Michelin As The King Of OEM Luxury And Truck Tires - Pirelli Gets the Nod For Passenger Car Tires

Overall satisfaction with original equipment tires increases to 799 (on a 1,000-point scale) in 2023, up 5 points from 2022, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study,SM released today. Satisfaction with tires fitted to gas-powered vehicles is the primary driver of the increase, but surprisingly, satisfaction with tires fitted to electric vehicles (EVs) increases 62 points from a year ago. The annual study measures tire owner satisfaction in four areas (in order of importance): tire ride; tire wear; tire traction/handling; and tire appearance. The study includes four vehicle segments: luxury; passenger car; performance sport; and truck/utility. The performance sport segment is not award eligible due to an insufficient number of brands ranked. “The industry's focus on EV tire performance shows, especially in terms of lack of vibration and quietness on the road, as compared to non-EVs,” said Ashley Edgar, senior director of benchmarking and alternative mobility at J.D. Power. “As electric vehicle market share increases, it is imperative for both the EV manufacturers and tire manufacturers to collaborate to fine-tune these areas as they play such a large role in EV performance and tire satisfaction.” Study Rankings





Michelin ranks highest in the luxury segment with a score of 833 for a 20th consecutive year. Goodyear (818) ranks second. The segment average is 813.



Pirelli ranks highest in the passenger car segment with a score of 828 for a second consecutive year. Michelin (827) ranks second and BFGoodrich (825) ranks third.



Michelin ranks highest in the truck/utility segment with a score of 809. Bridgestone ranks second (801) and Continental ranks third (798). The 2023 U.S. Original Equipment Tire Customer Satisfaction Study is based on responses from 32,151 owners of 2021 and 2022 model-year vehicles and was fielded from August through December 2022.



