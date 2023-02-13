JD Power Study Reveals High Tech Luxury Car Features Are Hurting Reliability Scores

Luxury vehicle owners might have the freedom to enjoy special technological features that premium and mass-market customers don’t but those features come at a cost. According to a new study from J.D. Power, the tech surrounding infotainment systems is the most problematic feature on newer vehicles and it’s contributing to a gap in reliability scores. As we outlined in another article, reliability ratings are actually going up across the auto industry according to this study. Still, at the same time, infotainment troubles continue to be the most vexing part of the experience for many. The gap in reliability between mass-market brands like Kia and luxury brands like Tesla is the widest it’s been in 34 years.



