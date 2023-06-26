JD Power Study Shows Almost A Quarter Of All EV Drivers Have Had Charging Issues

EV ownership rates may be ticking up, which is a good thing. But what isn’t good is the charging infrastructure that is barely keeping up with adoption. So while you may drive your EV and charge it just fine at home, public charging is and has been a whole other issue, as detailed in a latest report by J.D. Power, via USA Today. The report is part of a larger one done on EV leasing rates and vehicle availability — showing that 20.8 percent of EV owners said they had problems with public charging in the first quarter of 2023. Many said the chargers just didn’t work, which if you’re edging really close to zero percent power on your battery, and this is the one charger you can get to, it certainly creates a big problem.



