JD Power Study Shows EV Drivers Are Now Struggling With Broken Charging Stations

Over the last couple of years, there have been a series of questionnaires hoping to determine how satisfied people are with the United States EV charging infrastructure. Most have been pretty bleak, suggesting that just about everyone driving an electric car prefers to charge at home. But these surveys have also highlighted a problem with the general unreliability of public charging stations. Based on the latest data coming from J.D. Power, the issue appears to have worsened. The outlet’s Electric Vehicle Experience Public Charging Study alleges that over 20 percent of all charging attempts failed in 2022. We’re normally suspect of any automotive surveys coming out of groups with industry ties and have frequently questioned J.D. Power’s framing in the past.



